IN BRIEF: What is known about establishment of Board of Peace

WASHINGTON, January 22. /TASS/. The White House officially announced the establishment of the Board of Peace during a ceremony in Davos, Switzerland.

Representatives from 19 countries participated in the ceremony.

TASS has compiled the key facts.

Participants

Leaders and representatives of 19 countries (Azerbaijan, Argentina, Armenia, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Hungary, Indonesia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Morocco, Mongolia, the UAE, Pakistan, Paraguay, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Uzbekistan, and the self-proclaimed Kosovo) signed the charter, alongside US President Donald Trump.

Trump stated over 50 countries will be part of the Board.

Invitations have been sent to many leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Chairperson and goals

Trump will chair the board, which is to assume governance of the Gaza Strip per agreements between Israel and Hamas.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff stated the Board will operate in other regions as well.

Terms of participation and decision-making

According to Bloomberg, each participating state is a member for no more than three years, unless they pay an entry fee of $1 billion or more, granting permanent membership.

Decisions are made by majority vote but require final approval by the chairman.

Russia’s position

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed Russian President Vladimir Putin received an invitation to join, and details are being studied.

Putin thanked Trump for the invitation and instructed the foreign ministry to study the proposal and consult with partners.

Putin stated Russia is ready to allocate $1 billion to the Board "to support the Palestinian people" for Gaza’s restoration and solving Palestine’s problems, an issue already discussed with the US side.