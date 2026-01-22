Negotiations on Ukraine settlement down to one issue, US envoy Witkoff says

WASHINGTON, January 22. /TASS/. The sides have made considerable progress in settling the conflict in Ukraine and have to discuss one last issue, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said.

"I think we’ve made a lot of progress," Witkoff said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"We’ve got it down to one issue. <…> So, if both sides want to solve this, we’re going to get it solved," the US envoy said.

Witkoff said that he would travel to Moscow later on Thursday to discuss the Ukraine settlement.