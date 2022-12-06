Industrial zone near Zaporozhye NPP being attacked by Ukrainians right now — politician

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. The industrial area around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is currently being attacked by Ukraine’s armed forces, Vladimir Rogov, who heads the We Stand With Russia movement, told the Soloviev Live TV Channel on Tuesday.

"The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, or rather the adjacent industrial zone, is being attacked right now," Rogov said. Rocket attacks have been reported since around 7:00 am, he specified.

It's too early to assess the damage or casualties from the attacks yet, Rogov said. Those have been in response to a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry that Russia would never cede control over the nuclear facility to anyone, the politician explained.