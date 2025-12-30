Kiev’s provocations have no power over Putin-Trump dialogue — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. The dialogue between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump remains based on mutual trust, and Kiev’s provocations cannot undermine it, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on Kiev’s attempt to attack Putin’s state residence.

"The leaders maintain a trusting dialogue and continue to engage in talks. Such provocations, such acts of state terrorism, cannot undermine this level of mutual trust between the two presidents," he stressed.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Monday that on the night of December 28-29, Ukraine had launched a terrorist attack on Putin’s residence in the Novgorod Region, employing 91 unmanned aerial vehicles. All drones were destroyed by air defenses; there were no reports of casualties or damage, Lavrov noted. The action was carried out by Kiev amid intensive negotiations to resolve the Ukraine conflict, the top Russian diplomat stressed.

In turn, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that during a phone call with Trump, Putin drew attention to Kiev’s attack, which took place "almost immediately" after the US-Ukraine talks in Mar-a-Lago, and warned that it would not go "unanswered."

The Russian leader also told Trump that Moscow’s position in negotiations to resolve the conflict would be re-evaluated.