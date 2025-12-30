Kremlin won’t publicly announce details of its tougher stance on Ukraine — spokesman

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not consider it necessary to publicly announce the details of its tougher stance on the Ukrainian settlement following Kiev's attempt to attack the Russian president's residence, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Naturally, as with our negotiating position before, we are not going to do this publicly," he emphasized.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that in the early morning hours of December 29, Kiev launched an attack using 91 drones on the state residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Novgorod Region. All the drones were destroyed. According to the top diplomat, there was no information about casualties or damage from the drone debris.

In turn, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that, during a telephone conversation, Putin drew US President Donald Trump's attention to Kiev’s attack, which occurred "almost immediately" after the US-Ukraine talks in Mar-a-Lago, and warned that it would not go "unanswered." The Russian head of state also told the US leader that Moscow's position in the negotiations to settle the conflict in Ukraine would be reviewed.