Saudi-led coalition conducts strike on vessels carrying military cargo from UAE

DOHA, December 30. /TASS/. The Saudi Arabia-led coalition has conducted an airstrike on two vessels heading from the United Arab Emirates to the Yemeni port of Al-Mukalla without official permission.

"This morning, the coalition’s forces carried out a limited military operation, targeting weapons and military equipment unloaded from two ships," the coalition’s spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said, as cited by Saudi Arabia’s SPA news agency.

According to him, the vessels’ crews had disabled tracking systems and unloaded a lot of weapons and military hardware meant for the Southern Transitional Council (STC).

Earlier, the coalition announced the start of a limited military operation in Yemen’s Hadhramaut Governorate following the seizure of the port of Al-Mukalla by the STC.