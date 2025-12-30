Putin's whereabouts cannot be discussed publicly under current circumstances — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. The whereabouts of Russian President Vladimir Putin, under current circumstances and given the attack on his residence by Kiev, cannot be a subject of public discussion, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

"Regarding the president's whereabouts, under current circumstances, this topic is not subject to any public discussion," the Kremlin spokesman told a news briefing.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Kiev launched an attack on President Vladimir Putin's state residence in the Novgorod Region on December 29 using 91 drones. All drones were destroyed. Lavrov noted that no casualties or damage from the drone debris had been reported.

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that Putin, in a telephone conversation, drew the attention of US President Donald Trump to Kiev's attack, which occurred "virtually immediately" after the US-Ukraine talks at Mar-a-Lago, and warned that it would not be left "without the most serious response." Putin also told the American leader that Russia's position in the negotiations to resolve the conflict in Ukraine would be reviewed.