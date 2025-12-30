Ukrainian attack on Putin's residence threatens peace efforts — Mirziyoyev

TASHKENT, December 30. /TASS/. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev strongly condemned the Ukrainian attempt to attack Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence and called the attack a threat to efforts to achieve long-term peace, the Uzbek leader’s press service reported following a telephone conversation between Mirziyoyev and Putin.

"At the beginning of the conversation, the head of our state strongly condemned the attempted attack on the Russian president's residence in the Novgorod Region. It was emphasized that such acts threaten stability and security, including efforts to achieve long-term peace," the press service said in a statement.

Early on December 29, Kiev launched a drone attack on Putin's residence in the Novgorod Region.