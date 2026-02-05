Russia, Brazil need to boost payments in national currencies

BRASILIA, February 5. /TASS/. Russian and Brazil need to scale up payments in national currencies and develop direct bank-to-bank interaction, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the 8th meeting of the Russian-Brazilian high level commission on cooperation.

"To successfully deliver common plans, there is a need to boost mutual payments in national currencies and develop direct banking interaction. Certainly, the independent payment architecture should be used more actively," Mishustin said.

Modern transport corridors should also be formed and new production and logistical chains need to be created, the prime minister added.