Russian Prime Minister Mishustin meets with President of Brazil

BRASILIA, February 5. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin met with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday during his visit to Brazil, a TASS correspondent reported.

The talks between the Prime Minister and the Brazilian leader took place at the Itamaraty Palace, the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier, Mishustin, along with Brazilian Vice President and Minister of Development, Industry, Trade, and Services Geraldo Alckmin, took part in the 8th meeting of the Russian-Brazilian High-Level Commission on cooperation.

Following the event, a joint statement was signed outlining the main areas of Russian-Brazilian cooperation for the coming years.

On Russian-Brazilian relations

Diplomatic relations between the countries were established on October 3, 1828.

Russian-Brazilian relations are developing as a strategic partnership. The two countries signed a bilateral partnership agreement in 2000, and a strategic partnership action plan in 2010.

Mishustin and Alckmin chair a high-level cooperation commission, which comprises the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, and technical cooperation and the political affairs commission.

Foreign policy cooperation between Russia and Brazil has traditionally been based on shared approaches to many issues on the global agenda. Fruitful and constructive interaction is maintained between the countries at multilateral forums, including BRICS, which Russia and Brazil held in turn in 2024-2025, the G20 (which they collaborated on during the "watch" in Brazil in 2024), and the UN.

Brazil is Russia's leading trading partner in Latin America and a major supplier of agricultural products. Cooperation in space exploration is also successfully underway. Three GLONASS unsolicited measuring stations are operational in various cities across Brazil, and an optical-electronic complex for detecting space debris has been commissioned.

The countries signed a bilateral memorandum of scientific cooperation in May 2025. Rosatom State Corporation supplies uranium fuel and isotopes for medical use to Brazil.

The interest of regional administrations in developing dialogue with the states of Brazil continues to grow. Moscow, St. Petersburg, the Republic of Tatarstan, and the Kaliningrad and Nizhny Novgorod regions are leading the way in interregional cooperation. Their ties with the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Goias, Parana, Santa Catarina, and Espirito Santo are stable and multifaceted.