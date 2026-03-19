Russian strategic missile subs fully combat-ready — Navy Commander

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Russia’s strategic missile-carrying submarines (SSBNs) are in full combat readiness, as has been confirmed during inspections and naval exercises under the direction of the Russian President, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Admiral Alexander Moiseyev said.

"The SSBNs are in full combat readiness, which has been repeatedly confirmed during inspections, including during naval exercises conducted annually under the direction of the President of the Russian Federation," he said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

According to him, the Project 955 Borey-class submarines will serve Russia until the middle of this century. "Perhaps even longer, as this project has significant upgrade potential," Moiseyev noted.

The Borey class is a series of Russian strategic nuclear-powered attack submarines. These fourth-generation submarines were developed at the Rubin Central Design Bureau of Marine Engineering (St. Petersburg) under the direction of Chief Designer Vladimir Zdornov. They are intended to take the place of the previous series of submarines—the 941 Akula (in service with the Navy since 1981) and the 667BDRM Delfin (since 1984). The missile-carrying submarines are armed with the D-30 system (launchers for the Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile) and are equipped with torpedo tubes.

The Russian Navy’s submarine forces mark the 120th anniversary of their establishment on March 19. In 1906, by decree of Emperor Nicholas II, a new class of ships — submarines — was included in the classification of naval vessels.