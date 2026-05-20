US, Israel pushing Iran to withdraw from NPT — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. The United States and Israel have no intention of being held accountable for their actions against Iran and are trying in every way to provoke Tehran into a harsh response, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with TASS.

He emphasized that those trying to exploit the nuclear issue in the situation with Iran "are in fact doing everything to provoke" Tehran into taking drastic action, including withdrawing from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

"The US, Israel, and their allies would definitely breathe a sigh of relief, since in that case, all their misdeeds, including those related to obstructing productive and meaningful cooperation between Iran and the IAEA, would immediately fade into the background. They have no intention of being held accountable for their actions," the diplomat said.

Ryabkov noted that it was the targeted bombing of nuclear facilities in Iran that made it impossible for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to carry out verification activities in the republic.

"Furthermore, Washington and West Jerusalem refused to guarantee non-resumption of attacks, making it clear that they will continue to commit arbitrary actions, deliberately undermining the functioning of the IAEA. Consequently, the anti-Iranian adventure is not just a challenge, but a direct attack on the NPT and its foundations," the Deputy Foreign Minister stated.

According to him, Russia also hopes that during the NPT Review Conference, which ends on May 22, "the illegal and malicious course of the United States, carried out with the support of Israel, which is not a party to the treaty, will receive decisive international condemnation and a proper rebuff.".