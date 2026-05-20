Russia, China oppose any unilateral sanctions not agreed upon with UN Security Council

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing oppose any unilateral sanctions imposed without the approval of the UN Security Council, according to a joint statement adopted following the Beijing talks between the two countries’ leaders.

"[Russia and China] are against any unilateral coercive measures that violate international law and are imposed without the approval of the UN Security Council," the document reads.

Both sides also reaffirm the need to adhere to the prohibition of the threat or use of force enshrined in the UN Charter, and condemn unilateral military intervention not carried out on the basis of the individual or collective right of self-defense or without the approval of the UN Security Council.