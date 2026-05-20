Russia admits more retaliatory measures against Norway in fisheries sector — envoy

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Russia does not rule out additional retaliatory measures against Norway in the fisheries sector, Russian Ambassador to Oslo Nikolay Korchunov told TASS in an interview.

"In response to Norwegian restrictions, the Russian side suspended its participation in several working groups of the Joint Russian-Norwegian Fisheries Commission in December 2025, which is causing serious concern in Oslo. We do not rule out the possibility of taking additional retaliatory measures," he said.

Cooperation between Russia and Norway in the fisheries sector became more complicated after Oslo joined the EU’s illegitimate sanctions against the Russian fishing companies Norebo and Murman Seafood in June 2025, as a result of which the companies’ vessels were no longer allowed to fish in the Norwegian economic zone, the diplomat explained. "This is important for us as some quotas, primarily for cod and haddock, have traditionally been exploited in the Norwegian economic zone. Russian companies have shifted their fishing to the Russian zone and international waters, suffering certain losses due to rising costs and declining margins, including because of the restricted access to European markets through Norwegian ports," he noted.