RDIF to develop civilian space infrastructure with Chinese partners

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the Wenchang International Aerospace City Administration (WIACA), and China Construction Eighth Engineering Division (CSCEC 8B) have agreed to cooperate on the development of civil space infrastructure, which was announced on the sidelines of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official visit to China, the Fund’s press service reported.

The parties agreed to develop cooperation in the development of civilian space and high-tech infrastructure, including cosmodrome, industrial, testing, and tourism facilities. Priority areas of the partnership include the development of commercially oriented projects, including the creation of commercial space clusters and space parks, as well as the development of infrastructure related to space tourism.

The RDIF will facilitate the attraction of Russian and international partners to form a sustainable investment and technological base for projects, WIACA will provide institutional and administrative support, and CSCEC 8B will be responsible for the design, construction, and comprehensive implementation of civil space and high-tech infrastructure facilities, including engineering systems, industrial and tourist facilities, and related infrastructure in accordance with international standards.

Particular attention will be paid to supporting initiatives aimed at popularizing space, developing space tourism, and creating educational centers and demonstration complexes.