Root causes of conflict in Ukraine, visa formalities: Russia-China statement highlights

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. Addressing the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis is key to its resolution, as follows from a joint statement by Russia and China following talks between the two countries' leaders.

Moscow and Beijing also agreed to continue working to simplify visa formalities.

TASS has compiled the key points of the joint statement.

Bilateral Relations

- Russia and China will improve military cooperation mechanisms.

- The countries will go ahead with cooperation on the International Lunar Research Station project.

- Moscow and Beijing will ensure the timely commissioning of the new units of the Tianwan and Xudapu nuclear power plants. Russia and China intend to increase cargo traffic along the Northern Sea Route.

- The countries will maintain progress in settlements in national currencies.

- Moscow and Beijing will expand cooperation in shipbuilding and the aviation industry.

- Russia and China will expand cooperation in AI and information and communications technology.

- The countries will ensure the complementarity of the GLONASS and Beidou navigation systems.

- Russia and China will take measures to ensure the uninterrupted operation of border checkpoints.

- The parties agreed to continue working to ease visa formalities.

- Russia and China will deepen cooperation in the areas of nuclear fusion and fast neutron reactors.

- Russia and China will continue to strengthen close cooperation on healthcare issues at international forums.

Ukraine

- Russia and China believe it is necessary to address the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis.

- Russia values China's objective and unbiased position on Ukraine.

Sanctions

- Russia and China oppose any unilateral sanctions not coordinated with the UN Security Council.

- Moscow and Beijing condemn unilateral measures taken in violation of the principles of sovereign equality of states.

- Russia and China condemn initiatives related to the arrest, seizure, or confiscation of assets and property of foreign states.

- Moscow and Beijing oppose the use of unilateral sanctions and the discriminatory use of customs duties.

Nuclear Weapons and Strategic Stability

- Moscow and Beijing are committed to the Outer Space Treaty and oppose the deployment of weapons of any kind in outer space.

- Russia and China are concerned about Japan's long-term accumulation of sensitive nuclear materials.

- Russia and China are concerned about statements by several non-nuclear-weapon states in the European Union about their intention to acquire their own nuclear weapons.

- Moscow and Beijing call on nuclear-armed countries and their non-nuclear-weapon allies to abandon joint nuclear missions. Russia and China regret that, following the expiration of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), the US position prevented the agreement's legacy of voluntary self-restraint from being preserved.

Beijing welcomes Russia's initiative to continue Moscow and Washington's compliance with the central quantitative limits of the New START envisaged.

International Relations and Conflicts

- Russia and China are concerned about the militarization of the United States and its allies.

- Russia and China oppose actions that violate the UN Charter in Latin America and the Caribbean.

- Moscow and Beijing support the independence and independent development of Africa.

- Russia and China support the sovereignty and integrity of Syria, calling on the new government to counter terrorism.

- US and Israeli strikes against Iran are illegal and undermine stability in the Middle East.

- Moscow and Beijing express concern about the militarization of the Arctic region by the United States and its allies.

- Russia and China oppose pressure on North Korea.

- The countries consider Japan's accelerated remilitarization a threat to peace.

- NATO's presence in the Asia-Pacific region is incompatible with strengthening peace.

- Russia and China are concerned about the confrontational rhetoric of certain countries and demand that they stop interfering in their internal affairs. Moscow and Beijing oppose a return to a world order where might alone rules and defend the authority of the UN in international affairs.

Russia and China oppose discrimination against developing countries under the pretext of the "green agenda."

Russia and China consider the actions of "individual states" to restrict shipping a threat to global trade.

Moscow and Beijing consider immunity from criminal prosecution for heads of state a guarantee of stable international relations.

Russia reaffirms its commitment to the principle of "One China", of which Taiwan is an integral part.

China supports Russia's efforts to ensure security and stability and opposes outside interference in its internal affairs.

Russia and China reaffirm their commitment to building a world free of chemical weapons.

Information Security

Russia and China oppose the use of AI by individual states to maintain dominant positions.

Moscow and Beijing are concerned about emerging threats to global information security.

The Inviolability of the Results of World War II

Russia and China will continue to defend the correct view of the history of World War II and the inviolability of its results.