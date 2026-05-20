Russia-China trade turnover up more than 10% this year — Putin

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. Growth of trade turnover between Russia and China exceeds 10% this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

"I already mentioned today that despite some adjustment in bilateral trade figures at the end of 2025, trade turnover is showing good growth this year – more than 10%," the Russian leader noted.

The head of state added that trade cooperation will continue in line with approved long-term strategies. "We will continue trade cooperation in accordance with the approved long-term strategies, primarily the Russia-China Economic Cooperation Plan through 2030," Putin said.

Vladimir Putin said earlier in a press statement that Russian-Chinese trade is growing, with the two countries being important trading partners for each other. "Russia and China are important trading partners for each other," he said.

"In 2025, trade turnover reached almost $240 bln, and its structure expanded, including through goods with high added value. Modern enterprises also significantly contributed to the growth of countertrade," Putin said.