Russia, China stand against 'law of the jungle' in global affairs — joint declaration

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. Attempts by a number of countries to unilaterally control global affairs in the spirit of colonialism have failed, but the situation in the world is becoming more complicated and there is a threat of returning to the "law of the jungle," according to The Declaration on the Emergence of a Multipolar World and a New Type of International Relations.

The joint Russian-Chinese declaration was signed on Wednesday by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

"Attempts by a number of countries to single-handedly direct global affairs, impose their interests on the whole world and restrict the possibilities of sovereign development of other countries in the spirit of the era of colonialism have failed," the document reads.

Moscow and Beijing agreed that, on the one hand, the system of international relations in the 21st century is undergoing a profound transformation, "moving towards a long-term state of polycentricity," but "on the other hand, the global situation is becoming more complex."

"The global peace and development agenda is facing new risks and challenges, and there is a danger of the international community’s fragmentation and a return to the ‘law of the jungle’," according to the document.