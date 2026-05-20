China’s oil imports from Russia gain 26% in January-April — customs

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. China increased its oil purchases from Russia by 26% in January-April year-on-year to 40.83 mln tons, according to figures released by the General Administration of Customs of China.

In particular, deliveries grew by 21.5% in value terms and reached $20.94 bln. Russia continues to be the largest exporter of oil to China.

The second-largest supplier of this energy resource to China was Saudi Arabia, which reduced its exports to the country by 10.3% to 22.97 mln tons in the reporting period. Next in the ranking was Brazil (20.91 mln tons), which saw a sharp increase of 84%, followed by Malaysia (17.49 mln tons, a decrease of 33%), and Indonesia (14.1 mln tons, a 122-fold surge from 114,770 tons in January-April 2025).

In terms of month-on-month dynamics, China reduced its oil imports from Russia by 10.8% in April compared to March (to 8.97 mln tons). In terms of value, however, supplies increased by 18.6% to $6.31 bln.