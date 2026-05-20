Russia considering projects with US investors as part of China partnership — RDIF chief

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Russia is considering the possibility of joint projects with US investors within the framework of its partnership with China, Russian Presidential Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said.

"As part of RDIF, we are also looking at a number of projects involving both China and the United States. We believe that within the framework of partnership with China, a number of projects could also involve American investors," Dmitriev was quoted as saying by the Vesti Telegram channel.

He also noted that Russia has a number of advantages for China, including the ability to provide the world’s cheapest energy for artificial intelligence.