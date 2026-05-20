Iran accuses US of abusing UN Security Council platform

UN, May 20. /TASS/. The United States is abusing the UN Security Council platform by spreading false information about Iran and its peaceful nuclear program, Iran’s Permanent Mission to the UN said in a statement.

"The US - the only country in history to have used nuclear weapons and itself responsible for attacks against peaceful nuclear facilities under IAEA safeguards, targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure, continues to violate international law through unlawful maritime blockades, and unwavering support for the Israeli regime’s crimes and atrocities across the region," the statement reads.

The Iranian mission said Washington "once again abused the UN Security Council’s platform by spreading lies, false accusations, and disinformation against Iran." "In fact, the culprit and the thief are now playing the role of prosecutor and judge, trying to whitewash his own crimes," it added.