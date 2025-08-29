Putin to brief Xi on his contacts with Trump — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will brief Chinese President Xi Jinping of his talks with US President Donald Trump, the Russian leader's aide for international affairs Yury Ushakov told the media reporters at a news briefing.

"Naturally, the leaders will review the most important global and regional issues. Of course, they will not do without discussing relations with the United States. Our president has already promised Xi Jinping to inform him in detail about the results of his meeting with US President Trump on August 15 in Alaska, about other communication with the Americans, including by telephone," Ushakov said. He added that "the leaders will assess the current developments in the situation around Ukraine."

Putin and Xi will also discuss the most important issues related to the Middle East, the upcoming G20 summit in South Africa, and the APEC summit in South Korea. "All of this will be in the fall. Many topics will be discussed," he said. Ushakov stressed that Putin rarely stays in China for such a long time. "I would like to especially emphasize that our bilateral relations - these are relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction - are at the highest level in history. This will all be 100% confirmed during the upcoming contacts. This cooperation is successfully developing in all areas, all of this will naturally be discussed in detail during our stay in China," the Kremlin official concluded.