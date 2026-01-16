Syrian president issues decree protecting Kurds’ rights

TUNIS, January 16. /TASS/. Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa has issued a decree protecting the rights of the Kurds in the country.

According to the document made public by his office, the Kurdish language is recognized as official and can be taught at schools in Kurdish-populated areas. Apart from that, Syrian citizenship will be granted all ethnic Kurds living in Syria.

Nowruz, festival celebrating the start of the new year on the Iranian calendars, is recognized as a national holiday in Syria. "Any discrimination based on ethnicity or language is prohibited by law," the document says.

Kurds account for 10-15% of Syria’s population, constituting the second largest ethnic group. They live mostly in the country’s northeastern regions. Kurdish communities exist in Damascus, Aleppo and other large Syrian cities.