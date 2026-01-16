Trump says no one convinced him not to strike Iran

WASHINGTON, January 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said no one tried to convince him not to strike Iran, he did it himself.

"Nobody convinced me. I convinced myself," he said when asked whether representatives of Arab countries and Israel tried to convince him not to deliver strikes on Iran. "You had, yesterday (on Thursday - TASS), scheduled, over 800 hangings. They didn't hang anyone. They canceled the hangings. That had a big impact," he said, not specifying however if the decision not to deliver strikes on Iran is final.

When asked whether his words that help to the protesters in Iran is on the way are still in force, Trump said, "We’ll see."

Unrest in Iran began on December 29 after street protests triggered by a sharp fall in the Iranian rial exchange rate, and spread to most major cities. Authorities reported the deaths of 40 law enforcement officers. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, armed terrorists appeared among the demonstrators on January 8. The Iranian authorities blamed Israel and the United States for organizing the unrest. Trump warned earlier that he was seriously considering using force against Tehran. On Thursday, the White House said that the US leader still doesn’t rule out such scenarios.