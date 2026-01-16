Agriculture Ministry expects grain harvest in Russia to grow in 2026 compared to 2025

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The Agriculture Ministry expects the grain harvest in Russia to grow in 2026 compared to 2025, but everything will depend on weather conditions, Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut told reporters.

"We expect more. We must do more. We have a presidential decree requiring us to increase [agricultural production - TASS] by 25%. Therefore, we have set plans. We must do more, but the weather is a matter of course. But we are learning to manage it," Lut said.

The minister also noted the good condition of winter crops.

"Dmitry Nikolaevich (Patrushev, Deputy Prime Minister - TASS) has been to the Krasnodar region and said everything is 100%, in good, satisfactory condition. This hasn't happened in a long time. But everything could change," Kut said adding that there is always a probability of recurrent frosts and drought.

According to preliminary data by the Federal Statistics Service, the grain harvest in Russia in 2025 amounted to 139.4 million tons in net weight.

On the grain harvest in Russia

By the end of 2024, the grain harvest in Russia amounted to almost 130 million tons. In 2023, the second-largest grain crop in the country’s history was gathered - approximately 143 million tons, and taking into account the Donbas and Novorossiya regions it was almost 147 million tons.

In 2022, Russia set a new record for gross grain harvest, with a total of 157.676 million tons.