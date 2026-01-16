Azerbaijan has begun gas supplies to Austria and Germany — SOCAR

BAKU, January 16. /TASS/. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) announced the start of natural gas supplies to Austria and Germany.

"Gas supplies to customers in Austria and Germany have begun in January 2026," the company's press service said. SOCAR did not disclose the timing or volume of deliveries.

On December 31, 2020, Azerbaijan began commercial gas supplies to Europe via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, which is part of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC). The 25-year supply plan envisages the annual export of over 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas to the European market. The SGC, which stretches 3,500 kilometers from Baku to southern Italy through Georgia, Turkey, Greece, and Albania, is an integrated pipeline system that also includes the South Caucasus and Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipelines. Its throughput capacity is 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The Shah Deniz field in Azerbaijan, with reserves of 1.2 trillion cubic meters, is considered the main source of supplies via for the SGC.