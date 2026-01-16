Putin, Netanyahu discuss situation surrounding Iran — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation around Iran with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call, the Kremlin press service reported.

"The parties discussed the Middle East situation and developments around Iran. Vladimir Putin outlined fundamental approaches favoring the intensification of political and diplomatic efforts to ensure stability and security in the region," the statement said.

Putin confirmed Russia’s readiness "to continue its efforts to mediate and promote constructive dialogue with all interested states." The two sides agreed to continue consultations at various levels.