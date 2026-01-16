DONETSK, January 16. /TASS/. Russian troops, having liberated the Zhovtnevoye settlement in the Zaporozhye Region, have straightened the frontline in the direction of Orekhovo, Igor Kimakovsky, an adviser to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), told TASS.

"Zhovtnevoye has come under our control, allowing us to straighten the frontline in the direction of Orekhovo, a settlement that is currently one of the largest enemy hubs in this section of the front," Kimakovsky said.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of Zhovtnevoye in the Zaporozhye Region. The ministry specified that during combat operations, servicemen of the 394th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 127th Motorized Rifle Division of Battlegroup East crossed the Gaichur River and liberated the Zhovtnevoye settlement in the Zaporozhye Region, breaking down the resistance of the enemy on a fortified line of defense.

"The liberation of Zhovtnevoye allowed us to strengthen the position on the western bank of the Gaichur River, enlarge a bridgehead, and create conditions for further advancement in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry reported.