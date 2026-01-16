US announces Houthi-related sanctions, one Russian listed

WASHINGTON, January 16. /TASS/. US authorities announced sanctions against 10 legal entities and 11 individuals, one of them a Russian citizen, over ties to the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah (Houthis).

A statement from the US Treasury Department states that restrictions are being imposed on "21 individuals and entities," as well as one vessel. Said individuals, according to the US side, "transferred oil products, procured weapons and dual-use equipment, and provided financial services" in the interests of the Ansar Allah movement, which the US considers a terrorist organization.

One of the sanctioned is Russian citizen Alexander Pshenichnyy. According to the US Treasury version, he was the captain of the vessel Valente, which allegedly delivered fuel to a port under Houthi control. Sanctions have also been imposed against citizens of Syria, Yemen, Pakistan, India and other countries.

Among the companies subject to the restrictions are Al Sharafi Oil Companies Services, Adeema Oil FZC, Alsaa Petroleum and Shipping FZC, New Ocean Trading FZE, Wadi Kabir Co. for Logistics Services and others.