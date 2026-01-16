Russia must move quicker from testing to rollout of autonomous systems — Putin

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russia needs to quicker move from testing of autonomous systems to their mass use, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting on autonomous systems.

"I would like to draw attention of meeting participants and all the colleagues in the government: there is a need to move quicker from experiments and testing to mass use of autonomous solutions," the Russian leader said.

"We should not merely establish control by lead this work," the president stressed. "When I said ‘we,’ I mean the administration, the government of the Russian Federation, and heads of regions of the country," Putin added.