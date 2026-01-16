Trump getting Nobel medal doesn't confer Peace Prize to him, laureate center says

STOCKHOLM, January 16. /TASS/. The Norway-based Nobel Peace Center said that while Nobel medals can be given away, that doesn’t change the official winner of the Nobel Prize.

The comment came amid news that Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado gave her medal to US President Donald Trump.

"A medal can change owners, but the title of a Nobel Peace Prize laureate cannot," the Nobel Peace Center said in a post on X.

The center also pointed out the rarity of Nobel medals changing hands.

On January 9, the Norwegian Nobel Committee explained that "once a Nobel Prize is announced, it cannot be revoked, shared or transferred to others." "The decision is final and stands for all time," the committee added.