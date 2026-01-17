Stoltenberg does not rule out possibility of US leaving NATO

BERLIN, January 17. /TASS/. Former NATO Secretary General (in office from 2014 to 2024) Jens Stoltenberg did not rule out that the United States could leave NATO.

"Nothing is immutable, everything can change," he said in an interview with Der Spiegel magazine. "I cannot promise that the United States will remain in NATO," Stoltenberg said. The former secretary general believes that NATO must take measures to preserve the transatlantic alliance "regardless of whether the United States remains an active ally in NATO or not."

Regarding the situation around Greenland, Stoltenberg warned against underestimating Washington’s plans. "If the United States says it wants to take control of Greenland we must take that seriously," he said.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated the need for Greenland to join the United States. Even during his first term, he proposed purchasing Greenland, and in March 2025, he expressed confidence that it could be annexed. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen rejects those claims, emphasizing that the island is part of the kingdom.

Greenland is part of Denmark as an autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Treaty in addition to their NATO alliance obligations. Under this agreement, the US committed to defending the island from possible aggression.