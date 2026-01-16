Venezuela not humiliated by US military aggression, defense chief says

CARACAS, January 16. /TASS/. The US military invasion against Venezuela which caused more than 100 military and civilian casualties has failed to reach the goal of humiliating the Bolivarian Republic, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said.

"Some want to humiliate Venezuela following the January 3 military operation, but they failed to reach their goal as today the Homeland is still standing on its feet," Lopez said at an award ceremony for soldiers and civilians who defended Venezuela against the US military aggression on Venezolana de Television. He emphasized that the honor of Venezuela’s national armed forces "remains unwavering" as he demanded that the United States release President of the Bolivarian republic Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

The Venezuelan defense chief said among more than 100 of those killed in the US aggression there were 47 Venezuelan servicemen, 32 Cuban soldiers as well as civilians.

On January 3, US President Donald Trump announced a military operation in Caracas that resulted in the capture of Maduro and his wife by American forces. On January 5, the couple appeared before the US Federal Court for the Southern District of New York, where they face charges of alleged involvement in drug trafficking. Both have pleaded not guilty. Vice President Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as Venezuela’s interim president. Meanwhile, Trump said that Washington would "run" Venezuela in the interim.