New ranking shows where Russian students want to work

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Changellenge, a career platform for students, has compiled a ranking of the 50 best companies to work at in Russia for recent college graduates. The list was compiled based on research into the career preferences of students across the country, the platform reported.

"Although the IT industry remains the top choice among young people, its share of votes has been declining for several years in a row. In 2024, it accounted for 42%. This time around, that number fell from 39% to 31%. Financial services moved up to third place, indicating the growing popularity of the financial sector (together with banking, its share of votes is 50%)," Changellenge noted.

Banking ranked second with 27%, followed by financial services (23%), advertising and marketing (22%), arts, culture, and entertainment (16%), consulting (15%), education (14%), the oil and gas industry (11%), and public service (10%).

Alfa-Bank, Yandex, T-Bank, Sber, VTB, Ozon, VK, Avito, X5 Group, Gazprom, MTS, and Gazprom Neft were recognized as the most attractive companies for students entering the workforce.

As Ilya Dementyev, rector of Gazprom Neft's Corporate University, reported, the company places significant emphasis on programs to support young professionals.

"We collaborate with educational institutions and have created a partnership ecosystem that includes over 70 secondary and higher education institutions. Training is provided in more than 30 areas, including vocational specialties. Students acquire relevant knowledge and skills and graduate as in-demand specialists on the Russian market. Every year, more than a thousand university and college graduates join the Gazprom Neft team," Dementyev as quoted in the company's announcement.

The Best Company Award ranking was compiled based on a survey of over 9,000 students and recent graduates from 47 leading universities across the country. More than 180 Russian companies recruiting young professionals were in the running in the competition. Respondents noted that when choosing a job, the most important factors they consider are salary, interesting projects that provide valuable experience for their future career, and the company's reliability.