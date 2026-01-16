MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Britain’s persistent reluctance to engage in dialogue with Russia has become a habitual stance. Once again, London appears focused on consolidating its influence in Western Europe, seemingly at the expense of Ukraine, according to Leonid Slutsky, head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia.

Slutsky commented on British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper’s recent remarks, in which she dismissed proposals from French and Italian leaders urging European allies to consider resuming diplomatic talks with Moscow as part of efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict.

"London seems to have entered the race for dominance within the ‘warmongers’ camp,’ effectively closing the ‘window of opportunity’ for Europe to reclaim its sovereignty," Slutsky wrote on his Telegram channel. "This is nothing new. The Anglo-Saxons’ ingrained Russophobia already sabotaged the peace process in spring 2022 when former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson instructed Zelensky to abandon the initial peace agreement and pursue a ‘war to the last Ukrainian.’ Once again, London is attempting to elevate its influence in Western Europe at Ukraine’s expense."

He warned that this strategy is likely to further isolate Britain "within the EU" and diminish its role in shaping negotiations for a Ukrainian settlement.

"The cost of competing for influence in Europe will continue to be paid in Ukrainian lives, as a corrupt clique and the European elite aligned with it perpetuate a conflict that drags on," Slutsky concluded.