Contract for electricity supplies from Russia to China remains in effect — Inter RAO

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The contract for electricity supplies from Russia to China remains in effect, the Chinese side has not indicated any intention to terminate the agreement, Inter RAO, Russia's sole electricity export and import operator, told TASS.

"The export contract, concluded in 2012 for 25 years, remains in effect. The parties are currently actively exploring opportunities for electricity trade. There are no plans to terminate the export contract at the initiative of the Russian side. The Chinese side we are in constant contact with has also expressed no interest in terminating the contract," the statement says.

The company stressed that the expected pricing parameters for such supplies will be determined by electricity and capacity prices established in the unified power system of Russia’s Far East through competitive bidding, taking into account transportation costs.

"In the Far East power system, electricity consumption is growing at a faster rate than other regions of Russia - by 4% per year or more - and there is a generation shortage. This has led to a reduction in export capacity and restrictions on electricity supplies to China since November 2023, when exports via 500 kV transmission lines were significantly reduced," Inter RAO added.

Earlier, the Kommersant business daily reported citing sources that China had fully stopped purchasing electricity from Russia as of January 1. The suspension of supplies was allegedly the result of high export prices, which in 2026 exceeded domestic Chinese prices for the first time, making further purchases unprofitable for Beijing.

The electricity supply contract between Moscow and Beijing is valid until 2037. As the Russian Energy Ministry explained to TASS, electricity supplies from Russia to China could be resumed if a corresponding request is received from China and mutually beneficial terms of cooperation are reached.