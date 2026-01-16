Russia needs sovereign AI technologies — Putin

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to discuss the plan of creating and implementing sovereign artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in the near time.

"To develop autonomous systems in all the media, we also need to have sovereign artificial intelligence technologies. First of fall, for its rapidly developing generative direction. I mean national fundamental language models," the head of state said.

"The plan of their creation and rollout will be discussed shortly with participation of domestic high-technology business," Putin added.