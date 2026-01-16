Trump threatens countries opposing US plans on Greenland with tariffs

WASHINGTON, January 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that he can introduce tariffs in respect of products from countries, including European ones, if they speak against US plans on Greenland.

"I may do that for Greenland too. I may put a tariff on countries if they don't go along with Greenland, because we need Greenland for national security. So I may do that," Trump said. The US President named himself the "Tariff King."

The US leader has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the United States. Greenland is now part of Denmark as an autonomous territory.