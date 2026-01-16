Trump claims Iran has canceled 800 scheduled hangings

WASHINGTON, January 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that the execution of 800 protesters in Iran has been cancelled.

"I greatly respect the fact that all scheduled hangings, which were to take place yesterday (Over 800 of them), have been cancelled by the leadership of Iran," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Unrest in Iran began on December 29 after street protests triggered by a sharp fall in the Iranian rial exchange rate, and spread to most major cities. Authorities reported the deaths of 40 law enforcement officers. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, armed terrorists appeared among the demonstrators on January 8. The Iranian authorities blamed Israel and the United States for organizing the unrest. Trump warned earlier that he was seriously considering using force against Tehran. On Thursday, the White House said that the US leader still doesn’t rule out such scenarios.