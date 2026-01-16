Russian mogul skier Ivanova to compete at FIS Freestyle Cup stage in US

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Svetlana Ivanova has been cleared to participate in the 2025/2026 FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup stage in the United States this week in women’s mogul competitions, a spokesman for the Russian Freestyle Federation told TASS.

"Svetlana Ivanova is set to compete at the [FIS] World Cup stages in the United States, which is one of the Olympic qualifying stages," the spokesman stated.

Ivanova, 30, is the winner and holder of numerous prizes in Russia’s national mogul competitions.

The Freestyle Ski World Cup 2026 stage in the Waterville Valley, New Hampshire, US, is held on December 16 and it is officially authorized to be a qualifying sporting event for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will be held in Italy, in the cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. The event will take place on February 6-22, 2026. Russian athletes are allowed to participate in the Olympics under a neutral status and only in individual competitions.