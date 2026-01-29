Syria no longer bent on prosecuting Assad — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The new Syrian government no longer talks about prosecuting former president Bashar al-Assad, who now resides in Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Turkish media.

This issue has not been raised for a long time ," he said.

"Our partners are fully aware of the circumstances surrounding President al-Assad and his family’s arrival in the Russian Federation in December 2024. Back then, Syria was in the grip of full-scale warfare, with intense urban combat and a highly charged atmosphere. He faced an immediate threat to his life. For purely humanitarian reasons, the opportunity for refuge was extended."