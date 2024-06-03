Russian government approves draft agreement on commission with Cameroon

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The Russian government has approved the draft agreement on establishment of an intergovernmental commission for economic, trade and scientific-technical cooperation with Cameroon.

The relevant decree was posted on the official web portal of legal information. According to the document, the commission will determine main areas for interaction between the two countries in indicated areas and assist organizations and business communities of Russia and Cameroon in expanding cooperation.

The commission will meet once in two years and more often if needed. The agenda of each meeting will be agreed via diplomatic channels.