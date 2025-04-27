MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The liberation of the Kursk Region is a major political event, which allowed Russia to obtain an undeniable argument in the talks with Ukraine, Igor Korotchenko, a military analyst and editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine, told TASS.

"The liberation of the Kursk Region is the most important political event, its scale far exceeds the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. And against the background of entering the format of a peaceful settlement, Russia has received an undeniable argument that strengthens our demands and motivation. <...> This is the strengthening of Russia's position in the international arena in the negotiation track with the United States on the Ukrainian issue," the expert said.

He emphasized that the liberation of the region and the mopping-up of the Ukrainian-controlled areas is a huge achievement. Korotchenko noted that this is also a moral incentive for the Russian units that are liberating the settlements of Donbass and Novorossiya.

Commenting on the timing of the creation of the buffer zone, the expert said that "the forecast is an unfavorable thing." "We see that the hostilities are not being conducted 'at any cost', but on the basis of the existing military and military-technical realities on the battlefield," Korotchenko explained. He recalled that Europe continues to supply weapons to Ukraine.

"And the pace of the creation of the security zone will be determined by specific conditions and configurations of the position of troops on the battlefield. In any case, the conditions will be adequate in terms of emerging realities and minimizing possible losses," Korotchenko emphasized.

On April 26, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin that the village of Gornal, the last settlement in the Kursk Region controlled by Ukrainian units, had been liberated.