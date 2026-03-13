Israeli planes attack south of Beirut — source

BEIRUT, March 13. /TASS/. A powerful explosion has ripped through the Al-Jamous neighborhood on the southern outskirts of Beirut after the Israeli Air Force attacked one of the Hezbollah facilities, a civil defense service source told TASS.

"Rockets were fired at a multi-story building, and a deafening explosion was heard in many parts of the city," the source said. "As a rule, such strikes are carried out when underground weapons depots are destroyed."

According to the source, earlier air raids were carried out on a residential complex in the Madi quarter and a building next to the El Burj hospital in the southern suburbs. There is yet no information about the extent of the damage and the victims.