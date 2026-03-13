Bushehr nuclear plant to remain among priorities — Rosatom CEO

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to keep Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant among priorities, CEO of Rosatom corporation Alexey Likhachev said.

"Main instructions of the president were given to us and are clear as regards Bushehr – firstly, to provide for safety of people. The president is not merely keeping an eye on that, he is personally dealing with it. And, certainly, not to take Bushehr out of our priorities," the chief executive said.

"That is, to have the aim eventually that we will come sooner or later, restart and complete this project," Likhachev added.