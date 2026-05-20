Russian troops destroy German-made Gepard anti-aircraft gun in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed a German-made Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft gun of the Ukrainian army and struck enemy deployment sites over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed a German-made Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft gun and struck fuel and energy infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army, ammunition depots, workshops for the assembly and sites for the storage of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 143 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 990 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 990 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 165 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, about 180 troops, a tank and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and around 100 troops, a German-made Leopard tank and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 255 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 240 troops and an infantry fighting vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and over 50 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 165 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 165 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an air assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Bachevsk, Bunyakino, Velikaya Pisarevka, Degtyarnoye and Khoten in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Bely Kolodez, Izbitskoye, Ryasnoye and Staritsa in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 165 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 14 motor vehicles and three electronic warfare stations in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 180 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and two armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an airmobile brigade and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Podliman and Shiykovka in the Kharkov Region, Krasny Liman, Prishib, Sidorovo and Tatyanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 180 personnel, a tank, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, an American HMMWV armored vehicle, three field artillery guns, including a 155mm M777 howitzer and a 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system of US manufacture, 20 motor vehicles and an electronic surveillance station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South destroys German-made Leopard tank in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 100 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a German-made Leopard tank and an armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, a mountain assault brigade and an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Druzhkovka, Konstantinovka, Kramatorsk, Malinovka, Nikolayevka, Orekhovatka and Rai-Aleksandrovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 100 personnel, a German-made Leopard tank, a Kozak armored combat vehicle, 14 motor vehicles, three artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 255 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 255 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade, an airmobile brigade, an assault regiment, an unmanned systems battalion of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia] and three National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Dobropolye, Kuritsyno, Kucherov Yar, Lenina, Novoaleksandrovka, Novy Donbass, Rubezhnoye, Svetloye and Shevchenko in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Ivanovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 255 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles and a US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 240 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 240 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy infantry fighting vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, four air assault brigades and two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Velikomikhailovka, Gavrilovka, Orly, Pokrovskoye and Chaplino in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Vozdvizhevka, Novosyolovka and Trudovoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 240 personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle and six motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates over 50 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated more than 50 Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Belenkoye, Novoaleksandrovka and Novomikhailovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Over 50 Ukrainian military personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 18 motor vehicles, two artillery guns, including a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer and an electronic warfare station were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 780 Ukrainian UAVs, four smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 780 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and four smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down four guided aerial bombs and 780 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 149,623 unmanned aerial vehicles, 661 surface-to-air missile systems, 29,383 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,723 multiple rocket launchers, 35,011 field artillery guns and mortars and 62,065 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.