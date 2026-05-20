Russia, China concerned about confrontational policy of some countries — statement

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing are concerned about the confrontational policy of some countries and their attempts to interfere in the domestic affairs of others, according to a joint statement adopted during the Beijing talks between the two countries' leaders.

"The parties express serious concern about the confrontational policy of some countries and associations, and call for an end to attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of other states, undermine the existing security architecture in various parts of the world, create artificial dividing lines between countries and promote bloc-based confrontation," the document reads.

According to the statement, Beijing "takes note of Russia’s concern about the European Union’s course toward militarization."