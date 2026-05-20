Russian pipeline gas supplies to China up 1.8% in April — customs

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. Russian pipeline gas supplies to China increased in value by 1.8% in April compared to March to $703.9 mln, according to figures released by the General Administration of Customs of China.

Russia ranked second in supplies of this energy source to China, according to data released. Turkmenistan held first place ($708 mln). China has not reported the physical volume of this energy resource imported in recent years.

Regarding medium-term dynamics, where Russia leads, the cost of pipeline gas purchased by China from Russia in January-April 2026 amounted to $3 bln. This is 9.5% lower than in the same period in 2025. Turkmenistan ranked second over the four months (down 6.6% to $2.59 bln). Next on the list were Myanmar ($514 mln), Kazakhstan ($184 mln), and Uzbekistan ($46 mln).