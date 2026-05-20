Russia-China relations at unprecedented heights — Putin

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. The relationship between Russia and China has reached unprecedented heights, showing an example of partnership, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

"Our relations today are at unprecedented heights, serving as an example of a genuinely comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation," the Russian leader noted.

Putin noted that it is for a reason that the Russian delegation includes most government officials, business leaders and representatives of public and educational establishments.

The Russian head of state also recalled that, 25 years ago, the two countries signed the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation. "This fundamental interstate document serves as the basis for the development of cooperation across the board and remains fully relevant," Putin added.