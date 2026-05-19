One killed, 18 injured in Damascus explosion

TUNIS, May 19. /TASS/. At least one person was killed and 18 others were injured in an explosion in the Syrian capital, the SANA news agency reported, citing medical workers.

According to the doctors, all the injured have been hospitalized. Citing the Defense Ministry, the agency also reported that one soldier was killed in the explosion. According to the ministry, a car packed with explosives detonated in the Bab Sharqi neighborhood in eastern Old Damascus. Security forces have cordoned off the area.

Earlier, the Al Watan newspaper reported that the explosion occurred as a result of the detonation of an explosive device that bomb engineers were attempting to defuse. According to the Defense Ministry, the planted device was discovered and defused near one of the ministry’s buildings, and the explosion was not related to that incident.